Toys & Board Games

Build Your Own Guitar with 20% Off This LEGO Fender Stratocaster Set

It may not make noise, but it sure will look cool when it's done.

By
Brittany Vincent
This discounted LEGO set is perfect for music lovers and guitar players.
Graphic: Brittany Vincent

If you’re a big LEGO fan and you need something new to build, why not branch out a bit into the world of instruments? The LEGO Fender Stratocaster is a great option for your new project. It’s a build-and-display model of a ‘70s Stratocaster with 1,074 pieces to put together. Normally $120, it’s just $96 right now at Amazon. That’s 20% off and $24 off! It’s a great price for anyone looking for their next LEGO build, that’s for sure, and this might be one of the coolest ones, at that.

LEGO Fender Stratocaster | $96 | Amazon

It has a posable whammy bar, pickup switch, tuning pegs, six strings, Fender logo stickers, and a textile strap so you can personalize it to your liking. It also has removable panels on the Fender 65 Reverb Amplifier and a display stand with guitar picks. Plus, you can choose between a red or black body! Ready to give a big new LEGO project a shot? Make it this one.  

