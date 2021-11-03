Hot Wheels Unleashed (Nintendo Switch) | $44 | Amazon

When it comes to kart racers, Mario and his crew seem to have a near-monopoly, but there’s some really cool stuff going on elsewhere. Hot Wheels Unleashed, which you can get for only $44, has systems built around drifting and boosting (as you’d expect), but also gravity. There’s an elaborate track builder so you can rebuild all the crazy shit you used to without your mom coming home from work and reminding you, “Joe, please. Not in the dining room. We have company coming over tonight.” While pulling the image for the header, I came across this picture of an exact shark car that I had growing up and it just hit me with a big wave of nostalgia. I may be picking this up myself just to feel like a kid again playing with Hot Wheels.