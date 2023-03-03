Build a Custom Laptop or Desktop for Up to 52% off at Lenovo

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Lenovo has some great offers going into March on custom PCs. Whether you are in the market for a new laptop or desktop or if you a specifically looking to build something to game on, you can do so here and you’ll save up to 52% off.



Legion Tower 7i w/ RTX 40 Series | From $3,350 | Lenovo

And if you’re not feeling like going all in on something custom, let Lenovo do the hard work for you. They just released a new pre-built gaming tower that utilizes the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPU. You can have at that for $3,350.

Lenovo can build for you the exact custom configuration you’re looking for in a laptop. Select your processors, RAM, graphics cards, and other aspects to build the laptop of your dreams.

Do you need a workhorse but don’t needs the flexibility of a laptop? Look into Lenovo’s custom desktop offerings. You can build the exact desktop PC that fits your lifestyle and requirements.

If you’re specifically looking to game on your laptop, consider building your own Legion. Not only can you customize the spec—you’ll also get yourself three free months of Xbox Game Pass.

If you’re looking to get the best of the best, there’s no need to customize from the ground up. The Legion Tower 7i just released and it’s packed with a 12th Gen Intel Core processor plus an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPU. With this, you’ll be able to punch up those graphics settings in any of the latest and great games to really see what they are capable of.