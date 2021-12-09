20% off I Heart Revolution x Elf Collab | Ulta | Use Code 940671



If you’re like me, Elf is your favorite Christmas movie. You can’t wait to yell out “Goodbye, Mr. Narwhal,” every time you leave a room or shout out that, “Santa’s coming!” Revolution Beauty teamed up with the holiday film fave for this winter wonderland collection to bring cheer from Buddy the Elf. Get 20% off one item in the I Heart Revolution collab with the code 940671.

Did I immediately want the Bath Drizzle shaped like a maple syrup bottle?! Yes! It now sits on the corner of my tub. It’s perfectly scented like strawberries and foams up right away. This is an ideal item for some “elf-care” after a long day of wrapping presents and putting up decorations. Baby it’s cold outside, so get a hot bath going and toss this in.

Is this makeup bag not the cutest? This bag is modeled after Buddy’s iconic elf uniform; it sparkles with a metallic strap and zips right up to keep all your holiday beauty secrets inside. It will make a cute clutch to bring to a holiday party, if I’m honest . You’re sure to get lots of compliments and find out who the Buddy super fans are.

The star of this collection is the Ninny Muggins Palette, pick any color, and you’ll be shinning like the top of your Christmas tree. The palette has 25 hues in this adorably designed package. Create the ultimate holiday look; pick from classic nudes to bright festive shades. Mix and blend mattes, shimmers, and metallics with ease for the ideal look to match that sexy party dress. This is full-on winter glam.