U-Konserve Insulated Lunch Tote Bag | $26 | Amazon



Do your part to save the earth by packing a lunch for work and actually taking it with you. Sure, you might have a cafeteria at the office or buying McDonald’s at lunch sounds kinda cool sometimes. But you know what’s cooler? Using sustainable products that help cut down on waste. Help do just that with the U-Konserve Insulated Lunch Tote Bag, just $26 at Amazon. It’s made from recycled plastic bottles and will keep hot lunches hot and cold lunches cold for hours. It’s waste-free, attractive, and even features an inside pocket for all your lunch essentials like utensils, napkins, and an ice pack. So stop planning on buying a meal every day or settling for whatever’s at the office. Do a little something for yourself and the planet for once.