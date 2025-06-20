Brooklinen's Early Black Friday Sale: Up to 25% Off Luxurious Home Essentials
Save up to 25% across Brooklinen's lineup of super soft robes, bedding, towels, and more ahead of Black Friday.
With Black Friday just around the corner, Brooklinen is kicking things off early with an exclusive sale offering up to 25% off on some of its most popular products. Whether you're looking to upgrade your bedding or treat yourself to cozy home essentials, this sale has something for everyone.
Super-Plush Robe | 25% off
One of the standout items in this sale is the Super Plush Robe. Designed for ultimate comfort, this robe is made from ultra-soft, absorbent Turkish cotton that feels like a spa day in your own home. Its thick, fluffy texture is perfect for lounging after a shower or wrapping yourself up on a chilly evening. Available in a range of sizes, patterns, and colors, this robe makes a wonderful gift this holiday season.
Super-Plush Turkish Cotton Towels | 25% off
Another must-have item in the sale is the Super Plush Towel Bundle. These towels are designed to provide a spa-like experience with their dense, ultra-soft Turkish cotton fibers. The large bath towels offer plenty of coverage, making them ideal for drying off after a relaxing bath or shower. The bundle includes a full set, so you can update your entire bathroom.
Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set | 25% off
If you’re looking to upgrade your bed, the Luxe Core Sheet Set is a game-changer. Made from high-quality cotton sateen, these sheets are silky smooth and soft to the touch, offering an exceptional night's sleep. They come in a variety of colors to complement any bedroom decor.