Fullight Tech Beard Kit | $17 | Amazon

Everyone knows someone who clearly brushes their beard 100 strokes every night before bed, and you know, they’re probably not going to need this because I guarantee you they’re very particular and already have the stuff they want. However, there are also those who are in the midst of their first bushy beard and whose scraggly, unkempt sprouts need desperate taming. For them, this kit is a great gift. It comes with oils, special shampoo, balm, scissors, a fancy comb, a burlap sack and even a boar’s hair brush. Be sure to tell them about the brush because it’s the fanciest-sounding part of this. And if they’re confused about what to with all this crap, remind them that the kit comes with a free e-book telling you how to stop having a gross beard. What a deal!