Puelo 6 ft. Pre-Lit Artificial Palm Tree | $75 | Macy’s



Christmas trees are all the rage this time of year. You are different and want a change from the norm. This 6-foot tall palm tree is the perfect fit for your home. It’s pre-lit so you don’t have to worry about getting tangled in the lights while trying to light up your party. With 150 lights on this baby, the space will be lit up bright as day. This tree is for indoor or outdoor use. If you need to sit in the yard while it’s cold out, plug this baby in stare at it, and pretend you are on a tropical island. Everybody needs a quick mental vacation once in a while. Although you will not receive this beauty until after Christmas, it’s an amazing tree for year-round decorating. Save $141 today.