Samsung The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector (120") | $3000 | Samsung

Samsung The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector (130") | $5500 | Samsung

If you’re looking to bring the literal big screen into your home then projectors are the way to go. TVs only go so large. Good luck finding anything over 85". In contrast, Samsung’s The Premiere is a 4K smart laser projector which goes up to 130". Worried about lighting? Well The Premiere uses 2200 lumen of brightness which means you’ll be able to enjoy perfectly lit shows, movies, and games at any hour of the day. It features a 2.2ch audio built in to give you cinematic quality sound right out of the box. Of course, you can always take that even further by pairing it with a sound bar and surround sound speakers. The Premiere is $1,000 off right now at Samsung for the 130" model ($500 off for the 120") so go ahead and save as your transform you’re living room into a home theater.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the 120" for $3000 at Samsung