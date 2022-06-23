Evaporative Portable Air Conditioner Cooler | $79 | DailySteals | Promo Code GOAIRC



Hey sweaty, stop sweating so much. Your room must not be getting enough cool and pure air coming into it. No worries. Just get yourself an evaporative portable air conditioner cooler. Great to stick in an office or dorm room that doesn’t get much circulation. Plus, it’s not just an air conditioner. It can be used as a humidifier, air purifier, or even simply a fan. The portable air conditioner cooler is already marked down quite a bit, but you can use the promo code GOAIRC to receive an additional $10 off with your purchase.