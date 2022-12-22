Insignia Portable Icemaker | $100 | 45% Off | Best Buy

What would you do with 33 pounds of ice per day? The possibilities are endless. This Insignia i cemaker is portable, so you can distribute that good, crunchy ice wherever you roam, even if that’s just from the couch to the kitchen and back again. The machine can make .25oz cubes or .32 oz cubes, depending on the size of your glass. Making ice is easy, since the machine has indicator lights and an analog control panel; if filled, it makes ice every five to eight minutes. And if (oh goodness) your ice melts? The machine knows to recycle that melted wa ter to make new ice, like a cold phoenix from wet ashes. Anyway, this little, portable luxury is $100 at Best Buy, so best to buy it for your New Year’s resolution to “always have ice cubes .”