One Night: Ultimate Werewolf | $19 | Amazon

One Night: Ultimate Werewolf is part of the social deduction subgenre of tabletop and board games. It’s also the most streamlined execution of it. You and your friends gather around the table. One or two of them are secretly a werewolf. You must deduce who it is and sus them out before the time is up. There are other secret roles on both the villager side and werewolf side that can easily be swapped in and out each round to keep the game feeling fresh each time. It also pairs with a mobile app to make the setup of each round effortless. Everyone just closes their eyes and lets the narrator tell you exactly what you need to do. It’s also 24% off on Amazon so pick it up and start accusing your friends of being a monster.