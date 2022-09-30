Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A Purifying Fan | $450 | 18% Off | Bed Bath & Beyond

Stay cool, Dyson fans. This Dyson Purifying Fan with a HEPA filter will remove 99.97% of particles from the air—a win for your oxygen intake (breathing)! The range on this baby is 290 sq ft.—wide-reaching and diligent. The “autoreact” bit refers to how this Dyson reacts to particles or pollutants in the air and adjusts settings accordingly. Pretty smart! Though it’s one of the hardest working air purifiers in the game, this Dyson is also a fan—and together, the duo is 20% quieter than previous models. The fan function can be still, or oscillate 350 degrees for full cooling, with night settings to shut off after eight hours . Overall, this is a super impressive Dyson and it’s cool (ha ha) to see it on sale 18% off.