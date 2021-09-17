The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch) | $42 | Amazon

If you own a Nintendo Switch, but don’t have Breath of the Wild, first of all...huh? Second of all, physical versions are just $42 right now. It’s been out for four years at this point and remains the best open world game on current consoles. Put down 1-2-Switch and pick up the game you were supposed to buy first when the console launched.

This story was originally published by Shep McAllister on 06/08/2018 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 09/17/2021.