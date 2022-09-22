Deathloop (Xbox Series X) | $60 | Bes t Buy

From the creators of Dishonored and Prey, the latest immersive sim from Arkane is out on Xbox now , and folks, it kicks ass ... In Deathloop, you play as Colt—a man stuck on an island where everyone including himself is in a time loop. The only way to break it is to kill eight specific people within the same day. The “loop” of the game revolves around exploring four different areas of the island at four different times of the day. You need to learn what you can about the 8 visionaries so you can nudge them around the island and map out your perfect loop where you get them all out in one go—all while evading the player-controlled adversary Julianna. She will invade your game and attempt to take you down. The gunplay feels excellent , the stealth is fantastic, and the voice acting is top-tier . It was a timed exclusive since releasing on PS5 and PC last year, but it’s finally out on Xbox now.