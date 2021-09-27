DEATHLOOP (Steam Key) | $48 | GMG | Use code: DEATHLOOP20

From the creators of Dis honored and Prey, t he latest immersive sim fro m Arkane is out, and folks, it kicks ass... In DEATHLOOP, y ou play as Colt—a man stuck on an island where everyone including himself are in a time loop. The only way to break it is to kill eight specific people within the same day. The “loop” of the game revolves around exploring four different areas of the island at four different times of the day. You need to learn what you can about the 8 visionaries so you can nudge them around the island and map out your perfect loop where you get them all out in on go—all while evading the player controlled adversary Julianna who will invade your game and attempt to take you down . The gunplay feels great, the stealth is fantastic , and the voice acting is top tier. Don’t sit on what will absolutely be a GOTY contender. Just use the code DEATHLOOP20 at checkout to receive 20% off over at Green Man Gaming.

Advertisement