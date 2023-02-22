Bose Bluetooth Speakers for Up to 30% off Sounds Pretty Good Right Now

Bose has earned its reputation as one of the best audio experiences you can get whether it’s soundbars, headphones, or Bluetooth speakers. They’ve been in the audio game for more than half a century and have been delivering powerful performance ever since its inception.
Bose Portable Speakers | Amazon
Bose right now is running a promotion on some of its portable Bluetooth speakers. They’re ranging up to 30% off. Look at the Bose SoundLink Revolve+. It’s a water-resistant speaker with a long-lasting battery you can get for just $229.
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) | $229
This durable speaker has a battery that lasts up to 17 hours and has a built-in microphone so you can take calls with it. It’s now 30% off.
Bose Portable Smart Speaker | $319
This Bluetooth speaker has voice control and 360° of sound and powerful bass. Get yours for 20% off.
Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II) | $179
This is the lesser model to the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ and yet it’s still pretty damn good. Up to 13 hours of battery life and while it’s normally $110 cheaper than the Revolve+, right now it’s on sale for 18% off.
Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $599
This powerful Bose speaker certainly pushes the definition of the word “portable” but it does have a handle and is easy to take with you so long as you have a car. Right now it’s 14% off.