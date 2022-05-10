Letscom Digital Wireless TV Headphones | $24 | Morning Save | Promo LETSCOMFS

While a lot of people only really want headphones for gaming or music, it’s worth keeping in mind that a good pair can massively improve your TV watching as well. The ability to have the sound however you want even if someone is sleeping or trying to focus on a task nearby is huge, and these Letscom Digital Wireless TV Headphones are designed especially for those times. They only weigh 2lbs, they’re comfortable, they can connect via RCA or 3.5mm, have a 100ft range, and can last up to 25 hours on a full charge. Basically, if you like watching TV but don’t want to keep the volume down, these are for you. Also, make sure to use the promo code LETSCOMFS for free shipping.