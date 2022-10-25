SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB Sd Card | $25 | StackSocial



We all need a little more storage in our lives. Whether you like photos, gaming, or basically anything else , a bit more storage is a boon at all times. This SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB Sd Card happens to be an excellent way to grab another 128GB of space, and it happens to be 19% off today at $25. The SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB Sd Card has speeds of up to 90MB/s, which makes it an excellent choice for those looking to use it for 4K UHD video and images, it’s built to last against weird temperatures, water, and shocks, and has transfer speeds of up to 170mb/s. It’s a great gift for photographers, people with niche SD devices , or just those who need a bit more room.