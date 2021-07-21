Boost Your Skincare Game With These Five Sheet Masks

When you look at the pyramid of self-care, the base of it is sheet masks. If you’ve been seeing more ads for these over the years you aren’t crazy. They’re not only fun, there’s plenty of options to suit your skin type. Did Korea perfect this? Yes. But there are plenty of brands out there and it can be a bit daunting. Here are a few of my favorites.



Best for Moisturizing﻿

TONYMOLY is a South Korean company whose name actually means “putting style into packaging,” and it shows in their products. They’re eye-catching and absolutely adorable. Now, most of their sheet masks are really good so it’s going to come down to what you need. I like this lavender set because it helps when my cheeks and chin start to get dry. This sheet puts moisturizes and restores it to stasis. This set comes with lotion, which smells divine, and a sleep mask if you need an overnight booster.

Best for Brightening

I’ve been a fan of several No7 items over the years, because it’s given my skin a glow I haven’t from other products. This UK brand believes in skincare science. This mask is a sheet version of one of their most popular serums. Think of this as an adrenaline boost for your face. It minimizes pores, smoothes fine lines, and brightens dark spots. I’d definitely throw this on before a big event.

Most Soothing

Are these masks expensive? Yes. Do they work immediately? Also, yes. A friend gave me one of these after we spent a little too much time out on her deck. I’m half-Irish so five minutes outside can be too much but this tuned my pink face right down. My pal told me she used them for snow burn too; I’ve since added these to my snowboarding bag. Soothing/calming, whatever you want to call it if you need to get the red out of your face, you’ll want a few of these masks.



Best for Acne

FaceTory is a Cali based company that has a monthly subscription service (seven masks per month) if you are someone who uses these a lot. But this mask, in particular, is for pesky acne outbreaks. It’s got chamomile flower extract and tea tree oil, both of which are known to calm and purify skin that’s broken out. Plus, their packaging is always on point.

Oil Control﻿

Charcoal is another great alternative to aid in acne woes. But it does its heavy lifting as a magnet for dirt and chemicals that cause your skin to be more oily. The longer activated charcoal is on your skin the more effective it is, so a twenty-minute mask works pretty well. I have at least four charcoal masks in my fridge at any given time. I’m also half-Italian so my forehead feels like an olive oil factory most days so these get used a lot. LAPCOS is another awesome South Korean brand with great products across the brand.