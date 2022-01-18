Surfshark One 1-Year Subscription | $48 | StackSocial

Whether you’re genuinely concerned about your security on the internet or you just want to watch movies that aren’t on US Netflix, a VPN and antivirus solution is a great way to boost your security and keep your internet surfing private. Usually, a VPN alone is around $10 a month, sometimes $5, but you rarely get all the extra stuff that’s offered by this deal on a Surfshark One subscription, which includes both of those things for just four bucks a month. In addition to standard VPN offerings, Surfshark One also gets you an internet kill switch, multihop—sending your data through two servers instead of one for added privacy—and no activity logging on Surfshark’s end. Additionally, Surfshark One comes with data leak alerts on your e-mail accounts, credit cards, and even the security status of your PIN. You’ll even get access to ad-free, targeting-free Search. This is a very cheap way to trial what is one of the more well-regarded—and expensive—VPNs on the market today.