I can’t think of something more useful to baking than stainless steel mixing bowls. Honestly. Those YouTube chefs only use glass so you can see what’s inside (I think). Grab this set of six stainless steel mixing bowls for only $23 at Amazon so you have some extra bowls while baking this season. Seriously—mise en place is everything. Each bowl is a different size and suited for a different task or step in your prep. Their rolled rims are designed to minimize dripping—more batter in your blondies , less on the counter—and the flat base helps stabilize the bowl as you mix. When you’re done, pop ‘em in the dishwasher and nestle them within each other in your cabinet. Useful!