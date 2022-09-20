JBL Tune 225TWS | $60 | 40% Off | Amazon

Bluetooth earbuds: you love ‘em, you need ‘em, and you wear ‘em for hours at a time. These JBL Tune earbuds, now 40% off, have up to 25 hours of battery —more than a whole day! You’ll never have to stop the music, since these headphones have Du al C onnect technology—make calls and jam out with one earbud or two. When the battery runs out, pop ‘em in the case to charge; JBL notes the seamless shape of the charging case is inspired by a “river stone.” Very zen. Over the years, JBL has brought their mega-loud bass to music festivals and beyond—n ow for $60, you can let the music consume you in your day-to-day.