Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym | $599 | Amazon



Working out at home can be an amazing way to stay on top of your fitness, but it can often be less varied than working out at a gym. Thankfully, with the right equipment, that doesn’t have to be true, and the Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym is definitely the right equipm ent. This beast of a setup has cables with multiple positions, a bench for ideal dumbbell pressing, and a bunch of other uses too. It’s an excellent way to gain access to an array of different exercises, and it’ll help keep things interesting and fun.