Smartmi Air Purifier P1 | $108 | Clip Coupon | Amazon



A sigh of relief: this Smartmi Air Purifier is $69 off when you clip the coupon at Amazon. This purifier is compact, and designed with a bedroom space in mind. Within 20 minutes, it will filter and absorb particles in the air with its HEPA filter. The Smartmi Air Purifier’s shape allows for 360° absorption too—reaching and capturing pollutants from the entire room. This impressive purifier is compatible smart with most assistants, and adjustable remotely via the Smartmi Link app. If you’re looking to buy the Smartmi Air Purifier for a specific need, the brand has a buy-one-get-one free sale on filters, like their pollen and pet filters. This is the lowest price this air purifier has ever been—so better grab it before spring’s seasonal allergies.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $108 at Amazon

Not into this deal? Check here for the best, freshest deals out of Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and all the days in between.