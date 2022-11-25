eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | $350 | 37% Off | Amazon

Robot vacuum fans deserve to know about Eufy’s RoboVac X8, the ultra-fast, super-smart robot vacuum. This robo-baby is 40% off right now for Black Friday—a reasonable $300. RoboVac is small, but powerful, tackling pet hair with strong suction and handling carpets like no problem with its twin-turbine technology. On the Eufy app, you can customize cleaning schedules and choose rooms to avoid, or just send RoboVac X8 to clean up a particular mess. It’s smart, breezy, and a whiz at multi-surface cleaning—with a battery of up to 180 minutes. If this sounds great but you want a little something extra—the Eufy RoboVac L35 is also on-sale—37% off at $350. This Eufy vacuum mops too—with a controllable water tank. Both these vacuums boast iPath Laser Navigation for ultra-accurate obstacle avoidance. Sounds pretty smart.

