DuroMax XP13000EH Generator | $1400 | Amazon
Westinghouse 4500 Watt Generator | $1200 | Amazon
Generac 7676 GP8000E | $1150 | Amazon
Winter means snowstorms, hurricane season means hurricanes, and so on and so forth. There’s plenty of time to prep for storms if you act now—and grab a generator for those just in case scenarios. Generators are up to 36% off at Amazon, including selections from DuroMax, Westinghouse, and Generac. The impressive DuroMax generator can power lights and refrigerators with 13,000 starting wattage and a one-touch button. This Westinghouse offering runs the essentials—good for camping and it has a remote button start. Finally, the Generac is another residential model, with up to 11 hours of run time. The worst-case-scenario is way less worse with these guys.
Not into this deal? Check here for the best, freshest deals out of Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and all the days in between.