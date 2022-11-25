Beats Studio Buds | $90 | 40% Off | Amazon

The ultra-sought-after Beats Studio Buds are on-sale for Black Friday—and a great deal at 40% off. These are true noise cancel ling buds—with active and transparency modes. Beats Studio Buds are a “Class 1 Bluetooth” device, meaning they have a super long range; better for dancing around the house. And in case that dance routine leads you to a perilous encounter with a sink, they’re IPX4 rated water resistant too. All of this certification babble just adds up to: Beats Studio Buds are a good-as-hell earbud for $90 this Black Friday.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $90 at Amazon

Not into this deal? Check here for the best, freshest deals out of Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and all the days in between.