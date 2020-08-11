Birkenstocks are Back in Style and Better Than Ever

Photo : Unsplash

Ok, maybe you don’t agree on this, but don’t blame me, blame Vogue! Birkenstocks are now in more colors and styles than ever, and the choices are endless and perfect for every type of style. I must admit, Birkenstocks are a personal favorite here in my home. I live in my flip flops and dream about buying a more weather appropriate pair for the fall and winter very soon. My partner first convinced me to buy a pair a few summers ago to replace my beaten up sandals, and I haven’t looked back.



Advertisement

Image : Birkenstok

A traditional Birkenstock style, this good old slipper is now available in over a dozen colors. I love the Unisex design which is available in both a regular and wide width to accommodate many different types of feet. Whether you buy a gray or white to match your whole closet, or a fabulous purple or gold, you won’t be disappointed in the comfort and quality of this shoe.

Advertisement

Image : Birkenstok

These sandals in white are the latest addition to my Birkenstock collection. I love the slightly more feminine feel they have while maintaining the comfort I crave in a sandal. These are also available in a wide variety of colors, but I prefer the colors that match everything so my clothing stands out. Check out the ocean blue for a real fabulous pop of color that will complement almost anything.

Image : Birkenstok

Advertisement

The most important part of a Birkenstock is the sole. The sole is designed using a unique cork material that makes your foot feel like it’s in heaven and truly a one of a kind walking experience. So, Birkenstock took that sole and came out with some fabulous shoes. These steel-toed work boots are perfect for anyone whose job requires them and doesn’t want to wear bigger, clunkier boots or uncomfortable shoes.

Image : Birkenstok

Advertisement

The downside with the cork sole that Birkenstocks are usually made of is that it feels like sandpaper when it gets wet (don’t ask me how I know that). Enter these fabulous water- (and budget!-) friendly options. It is made from a unique material that Birkenstock says is “ultra lightweight, highly elasticated, shock-absorbent, waterproof, skin-friendly.” Perfect for those warm rainy days, pool outings, and the beach of course!

Image : Birkenstok

Advertisement

These are the shoes I want to get myself this fall. Made with the unique cork sole, these lace-up loafers are perfect for any time sandals don’t quite work. Whether it’s too cold or you can’t wear them for work, they boast a classy style and the durable support Birkenstock is known for. The options above are a fraction of the choices that Birkenstock has available. Even if their signature style isn’t for you, there are shoes you can find like the loafers above, that provide the support in an entirely different look than what you’re used to.