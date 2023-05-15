Happy spring! Have your floors been covered in yellow-green pollen too, or just mine? You don’t see it til you mop it up, and then it’s like ... yuck. That’s the price to pay for having the windows open, I guess. Well, if you’re attempting an allergen-free household, check out Target’s floor care sale. Take up to 30% off mops, vacuums, and more.

Floor Care Sale | Up to 30% Off | Target

Our humble suggestions are as follows. Take 23% off the Shark Pet Cordless vacuum, which has a 40-minute runtime and can handle all types of floors. It says “pet,” of course, because it’s great for families with pets. Pair with Shark’s Steam Pocket Mop—corded, but only $90. And if you prefer the robots to do the work, grab this beloved Roomba for $245, or treat yourself to its ultra-fancy mop sibling for $400.