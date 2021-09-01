Featured Deal: Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller | $164 | Amazon

The best Xbox One game and accessory deals for July 2021 are here.

Whether you’re rocking an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox One, you might be looking for a fresh game to help pass the pandemic quarantine doldrums. Luckily, there are many recent releases on deep discount right now, including Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and Resident Evil Village, along with controller bargains. Have a look and keep on gaming!

At the discounted price of $164 on Amazon, the Xbox Elite Series 2 is quite tempting. Included in the box is a carrying case, four swappable paddles and six thumb sticks, two D-pads, and a USB-C charging dock. Honestly, It’s worth it alone for the paddle buttons. Trust me. Being able to jump and reload without taking your thumb off the right stick is a godsend.



Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time takes us all back to our roots. With this release, plus Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and the long-awaited sequel Psychonauts 2, I feel we may be on the cusp of a return to 3D platforming. Microsoft has this deal to download the digital version for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for $36. There are more playable characters, abilities, bosses, and worlds than ever before, so if you’re not interested in next gen right now, this is a fine way to keep busy until the games start rolling. Though for folks out there with a Series X, you’ll be happy to know the game is also optimized for your console.



Two outstanding critically-acclaimed games for the the developer PlayDead have been bundled together and are on sale for $7. If you aren’t familiar with these titles, they are both puzzle platformers in creepy unsettling worlds—possibly connected, but that’s for the fan theorists to debate. Both these games leave a lasting impression. LIMBO which originally releases over 10 years ago has often been sited as an example of how video games can be taken seriously as an artform. Of course, we are now so much wiser and know for certain that video games are trash and no one should ever play a video game. If you can’t resist the temptation though, you could do a lot worse than these two.



Doom is a franchise that, prior to 2016, no one saw making a comeback. It helped define the first person shooter genre early on and then disappeared. Bethesda surprised everyone come 2016 with an adaptation that felt true to the original’s high paced action while adding a lot of modern sensibilities. The Doom Slayers Collection contains the 2016 game and the original first three of the series and GameStop is offering the collection for only a mere $8. If you somehow still haven’t played any Doom game, this deal is your chance to play through their history and have one hell of a time doing it.



If you need another controller for your Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One, Microsoft is currently taking $10 off the price of the current version of the Xbox wireless gamepad in Carbon Black. Official controllers don’t often see savings, so this is a great opportunity to save a little cash while bringing friends and family into the fold.



If you’re a fan of RPG and haven’t touched Divinity Original Sin 2 yet, you’re missing out. Its turn-based combat and environmental interactions are so fleshed out, it’s about the closest thing we’ve gotten to actually replicating Dungeons & Dragons in a video game. That is, in a fully released game at least. This game was so good, the developer Larian Studios approached Wizards of the Coast and was able to secure the license for D&D with their upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3. That one is in beta right now, but if you’re someone who likes wait for full releases or are just a console-only player, then Divinity Original Sin 2 is still your best bet.

The Mass Effect trilogy is an expansive sci-fi fantasy series that will take you over 100 hours and that’s just your first playthrough. Now is your chance to meet Garrus, Mordin, Tali, Liara, and every other squadmate the internet hasn’t shut up about. Though in all honestly I get it. After playing, I can confirm that the squadmates are easily the best part of the series which is why I can confirm Mass Effect 2 is the best of the three. Fight me.

Sega’s beloved Japanese role-playing crime saga returns with Yakuza: Like a Dragon, a distinctive entry with a totally new lead character and the addition of turn-based combat. It has earned rave reviews for its intriguing world and compelling characters, and you can save more than half off the list price right now at Amazon or Best Buy.



Hoop it up even after the season ends with NBA 2K21, now marked down dramatically on Xbox One to just $15. 2K Sports’ simulation series is a winner year in and year out, and this year’s version brings an array of enhancements to the various play modes. Got an Xbox Series X or Series S? Go for the enhanced version for those consoles at $18 , which is $52 off the list price.



Just released last month, Resident Evil Village is the eighth core entry in the series and follows in the footsteps of the stellar Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. It’s another first-person horror affair, this time in the sizable titular setting - although the castle with meme icon Lady Dimitrescu really steals the show. If you haven’t already checked into this survival affair, it’s $10 off at Amazon.



One of 2021’s most unique games to date is also one of the best-reviewed games of the year. It Takes Two sees a struggling couple transformed into toys right as they’re about to split, and they’ll have to work together through clever cooperative challenges to escape their pint-sized forms—and maybe rekindle that old spark in the process. Save 25% at Amazon.

