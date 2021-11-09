Top Product: UGG Adirondack III | $250 | Macy’s



Welcome to the time of year where everyone is in the market for a good pair of winter boots. Investing in the right pair can carry you through many snowstorms and chilly seasons. So whether you need comfort or style, all the boots on this list will keep you warm no matter where you roam.

Don’t shy away from the Ugg Adirondack III waterproof boots just based on your preconceived notions of the brand itself. UGG is a great company that makes quality boots that hold up. I’ve had several pairs over the years. I took a pair to college in the snowy mountains of Virginia, and they served me well. The Adirondack III is one of the company’s best-rated multifunctional cold-weather boots. Keep your feet toasty, dry, and snug during any storm.

UGG is known for its plush interior, and these are no exception. Aussie sheep’s wool adorns the outside and interior, making it feel like you are walking on a cloud. The spider rubber outsole and tread keep you safe from slippery situations. If UGG is good enough to rep the G.O.A.T. Tom Brady, they’ll take care of you too.

These water-resistant Whitin cold weather boots were made for the great outdoors. If you’re planning on hitting the snowy trails this winter, these are what you need. They are slip-resistant and made to take a beating from all elements. The lace-up closure support the ankle while hiking and trudging through thick snow. These slip-on are easy and are of great value in seven colors/patterns.

Keeping the little ones warm is vital with their tiny extremities. Columbia’s Powderbug Plus II snow boot tops many lists for a good reason. Columbia knows how to make the perfect gear for any weather situation, so you can trust that expertise went into these boots too. These are easy-to-slip-on boots, so no expect no fuss when it’s time to get ready.

There’s an adjustable hook and loop strap at the ankle to keep them secure but comfy. The durable outer shell is constructed from waterproof synthetic leather, and recycled nylon shields against any snow or winter rainstorm. The tikes will be snuggly with no complaints. I recommend sizing up to grow into them and for maximum comfort with thick socks.

If you’re looking for a functional fashion boot, this is it. Marc Fisher’s Izzie Cold Weather Boots lace up and are definitely stylish. The soft sherpa lining is not only cushy but super warm. Have you ever had a sherpa blanket? Your feet will be wrapped in those, basically.

Real shearling decorates the top and peaks out down the boot. There are six shades to pick from, but this dark brown suede looks sharp. The heel is almost 2 inches, but the tread is all goodness. These lace-up boots will definitely turn heads.

Skechers’ Sergeants Verdict Rugged Ankle Boot tops a lot of lists for comfort. If you have a long trek in bad weather, these are the boots you need. The midsole is cushioned and even has shock absorption with a steel shank to keep you stable on snow and ice. These waterproof beauties are tough, with the seams reinforced to keep everything you don’t want in and out. The lining inside is cushy and warm—everything your feet need in the winter.