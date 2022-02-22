The world can be a big scary place sometimes. But it can be especially frightening for your little ones. Kids need a little more comfort from time to time than we adults do. Weighted stuffed animals have swept the internet and become a low effort way to provide a sense of security. Who doesn’t have a stuffed animal tucked away for a stressful night? See. While these hefty boys are designed for wee babes, there’s nothing wrong with a grown-up wanting some good old-fashioned cozy TLC with these too.

Lap blankets are consistently top sellers because of their versatility. A blanket like this could be a lifesaver if you know a youngster who gets a bit fidgety or anxious in school or on travels. This lap friend is made of a soft minky plush material that is super soothing to pet when you feel restless. Inside is a removable 4 lb. glass bead-filled pad. This convenience makes it easy to wash the exterior by hand in case of any spills or accidents. This adorable pup can help focus and manage attention hyperactivity disorders. There’s a microwaveable insert to enhance the peaceful warming vibes as well.

If you’re looking for something a little more unique and unbelievably cute, here it is. This 26" long, 4-lb. Axolotl weighted plush is one of Etsy’s top performers with a 5-star rating and over 4,000 purchases. The axolotl is an endangered salamander native to Mexico. Chase away fear and nervousness with this darling amphibian. Weighted plushies have been shown to benefit youngsters with sensory disorders, and this plush is suitable for children of all ages. And for every plush sold, AxolandFriends plants 10 trees.

Who didn’t have a dinosaur phase? Pillowfort’s triceratops -themed w eighted p lush t hrow p illow weighs in at 3 lbs . This charming dino is a welcome companion during thunderstorms and upset stomachs. It’s also downright delightful and makes for an endearing decoration on a cozy bed, especially if that bed belongs to a budding paleontologist. The Pillowfort dinosaur weighted plush is sensory-friendly and tested for safety against a list of over three hundred harmful chemicals, according to Oeko-Tex guidelines.

Disney pals rejoice. The House of Mouse got in on the weighted plush game too. While ShopDisney offers a few characters, the tranquil sleepy Eeyore is, for obvious reasons, their best seller. Fear nothing in the Hundred Acre Woods with this fuzzy plush by your side. This stuffed animal comes with a removable 2.5-lb. weighted pouch. Eeyore’s iconic fluffy mane and tail, complete with a velvet pink bow makes him the perfect cuddle buddy. Nothing will be a bother ever again.

If ever there was an animal to remind us to sit back, take a deep breath, and let things come as they may, it’s the sloth. Schooled’s w eighted p lush sl oth is for those high-strung hugs. Its delightful smile says, “L et me take all those uneasy nuzzles.” Weighing in at 4 lbs. , this standard version is ideal for most. But there is a 2-lb. alternative for those on the smaller side . D esigned like a classic teddy bear, this sloth is meant to be hugged tight during naps or doctor’s visits. It’s also currently $10 off when you clip the on-page coupon.