Top Product: Waterpik Water Flosser for Kids| $51 | Amazon



“Did you brush your teeth?” Hearing a “yes” from your kids can be a victory all its own. But asking them if they’ve flossed? You may as well ask them to explain the theory of relativity.

You’ve got your trusty Waterpik flosser, but the rugrats are stuck with the old string stuff. You can’t really blame them for skipping that part, especially as beginners in dental hygiene. If brushing your teeth is the steak buffet with bubblegum toothpaste appetizers, flossing is the mint toothpicks the adults dive for at the end of the meal. Boring! But it’s also, of course, integral to maintaining good dental hygiene. You’ve still got to do it, even when it hurts.

If you’re finding it harder and harder to get your kids (or babysitting charges?) to floss, consider swapping over to the faster, more comfortable water method. No pain, no frustrating containers, and no strings to worry about. The result? Squeaky clean teeth, with no fuss. And everyone loves miniature squirt guns. Here are some of the best water flossers for kids.

The Waterpik Aquarius water flosser is an easy and super effective way to remove nearly 100% of plaque from treated areas. It has been reported to be 50% more effective than regular ol’ flossing. This device is the perfect solution for those with braces, implants, or other dental work. As a bonus, the product has a massage mode that’s great for gum stimulation and has a high volume capacity for water.

Best Water Flosser for Travel: H2ofloss Cordless Flosser

You’re still going to need to keep those teeth clean even when you’re travelling, so grabbing this H2ofloss Cordless Flosser is a great shout. It sues pulsated water flow to help remove plaque and food residue between your teeth, and is fully rotatable and waterproof too, and even comes with six different nozzles for different functions.

Nobody likes cords, so it’s no great surprise that a lot of people will be looking for the best water flosser that’s cordless, and that’s where the Aquasonic Aqua Flosser comes in. It not only cleans your tooth but also massages gums as it does so, and it’s lightweight, cordless, comes with a rechargeable battery, and can even be used on those with braces too.

If you’re looking to make sure you can just buy everything all at once, then we recommend grabbing the Waterpik CC-01 Complete Care Kit. This kit comes with a sonic toothbrush and a water flosser, both of which are rechargeable, and the combination of the two will keep everyone’s teeth clean. The water flosser is a beast too, with a large reservoir of water, and the kit comes with multiple tips for the flosser, heads for the toothbrush, and even a travel case to boot.

Just because you’re on the go, it doesn’t mean that you need to neglect your dental health. This power water flosser can pick teeth up to 1600 times/minute and is strong enough to remove 99.99% of food residue, even below the gums. This flosser also has three different modes for variety, including normal, soft, and pulse. It even has an adjustable DIY mode, so you can customize your own with the perfect water pressure.

It’s also perfect for travel! The product folds easily to a size similar to a phone and can easily fit inside bags, luggage, or even your pocket. It’s also rechargeable and can last 20-30 days after it’s fully charged.

This story was originally published by Brittany Vincent on 03/08/2021 and updated with new information by Jason Coles on 03/03/2022.