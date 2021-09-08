Featured Deal: SelectTV + KeepSolid VPN Lifetime Subscription | $80 | StackSocial

The best VPN deals are here.

If you’ve never seriously considered a virtual private network (VPN) in the past, then chances are good that it’s crossed your mind lately. With many of us still working from home and spending a lot more time on our home devices, the idea of a little bit of web security is a tough one to ignore.

Luckily, VPN service can be very affordable, especially if you’re willing to prepay for two or three years in advance. We’ve rounded up the best current VPN deals below, including promotions that offer free months of service as well as savings of 70% or more.

Ever get tired of flipping between all your streaming services to browse for something to watch? Or maybe you have a specific movie in mind and you now need to check each of your streaming services individually to see if any has it. Well SelectTV has you covered. Import all your paid streaming services into one place so you can see your full library of movies and shows available to you. And not just that, but also get 150+ live channels. Buy a lifetime subscription now, and also get lifetime access to KeepSolidVPN—accessing even more content available in different countries around the globe. The bundle is available at StackSocial for $99, but if you bring it down to $80 with the coupon code KJD20SAVE at checkout.

NordVPN Deals | 69% off 2 Years + 3 Months

NordVPN is one of the most popular VPN services around, and right now you can lock in two years at a savings of 72% off the usual monthly rate. That works out to $99 upfront, plus they’re adding three free months of extra service as a summer promo. You’ll be sorted with reliable VPN service deep into 2023, with access to 5,500+ worldwide servers and the ability to connect up to six simultaneous devices with the same account.



Private Internet Access Deals | Save 73% on 2 Years + 2 Months

Private Internet Access has long been a favorite of Kinja Deals readers, and if you sign up now for two years of service, they’ll add two free months to your tally. There seems to be a lot of “Buy this many years, get this many months free,” but hey, we’re not complaining! That’s $70 for 26 months of service, which is 73% off the monthly rate. You’ll have access to 25,000+ international servers, so yeah, you’ve got options.

ExpressVPN Deals | Save 35% on 12 Months

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular and well known VPN services around, not to mention the top pick of many tech sites. Praised for speed and reliability, ExpressVPN provides access to more than 3,000 servers scattered around the world across 94 countries. Right now, the service is offering 35% off a full year of service compared to the monthly rate, for just $100.

TunnelBear Deals | Save 67% on 3 Years

From the looks of this image, you might think that TunnelBear has perhaps hired the wrong tech support staff. But based on the company’s strong reputation, we’re guessing you shouldn’t worry much about some adorable bear mucking things up behind the scenes. In any case, TunnelBear’s stellar VPN service is available in a three-year subscription for $120 upfront, which is a 67% savings over the usual month-to-month price. You’re basically getting three full years for the price of one.

CyberGhost Deals | Save 83% on 2 Years + 2 Months

Here’s a spooky good deal on CyberGhost’s VPN service. Sure, 2023 might seem like it’s forever away from now, but if you want to pay once and secure VPN access until the calendar page drops in 2+ years, you can do that. Right now, CyberGhost is offering a service plan for 2 years of service plus 2 additional months of VPN access for $59. That’s $2.25 per month for 26 months.

Not keen on paying month-to-month for VPN service? Fair enough! KeepSolid’s VPN Unlimited service does just what it promises: keeps you going with VPN service for life for a single upfront fee. It’s just $40 to connect up to five devices, or $60 to boost that tally to 10 simultaneous devices. PCMag gives it a “Good” rating and notes that while it may not be as robust as some other services, the potentially enormous price savings could make up for it.

If you’re a PlayStation fan, then here’s an even better deal. StackSocial is offering a bundle of a lifetime subscription to the aforementioned KeepSolid VPN Unlimited service plus a full year of Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription service for a mere $50. You can use the VPN service across all supported devices, plus you get 12 months of the PS5/PS4 membership plan that unlocks online play for non-freemium games, plus comes with free monthly game downloads and other perks. Besides, PlayStation Plus is usually $60 on its own for a single year!

Surfshark Deals | Save 80% on 2-4 Years

Surfshark’s deal scales to meet your needs. Right now, you can get two years of VPN service for $57, three years for $84, or four years for $112 via StackSocial. Whether you want service into 2023, 2024, or 2025, Surfshark’s 3,200+ servers in 65 countries should help you keep your connection private and secure.

This is one of the best longer-term deals on this list. Right now, ZenMate is offering three years of VPN service for $40, and it’s not an introductory rate either: it’ll renew at this rate, too. That’s 80% off the usual monthly rate, working out to just $2.22 per month over the long haul. And ZenMate supports unlimited devices with servers across 78 countries.



VyprVPN Deals | Save 87% on 3 Years



VyprVPN’s “Chameleon” protocol technology helps you overcome government and corporate barriers, and right now you can snag a serious bargain: three years of VPN service for $60, which works out to $1.66/month. That’s an 87% savings over the monthly rate and is good for up to five simultaneous devices with access to more than 70 server locations around the globe. Why surf with limits?