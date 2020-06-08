Photo : Maciej Serafinowicz ( Unsplash

Five Sunscreens to Keep the Rays at Bay

Starting to emerge into the light of day? You should probably make sure you’re gradually reintroducing yourself to the sun with adequate protection—yes, that means sunscreen. It’s not just about the degree of coverage. It’s also about feeling comfortable and being able to take it with you on the go, from your backyard to the beach.

Here’s our list of some of the best sunscreens you can get.

The Moisturizing Choice

Image : Coppertone

If you’re worried about drying like old leather when you’re out catching some rays, then you want a pick that locks all that moisture into your skin. The Coppertune ULTRA GUARD Sunscreen Lotion is perfect for ensuring that your skin stays both hydrated and protected from the sun. This SPF 70 lotion is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes and is designed for regular, non-greasy application so you can top up without even noticing it’s there.

The On-The-Go Choice

Image : Aveeno

If you want to prep for a responsible, socially-distanced trip to the beach, then you probably don’t want to carry around an industrial-sized bottle of sunscreen. The Aveeno Protect & Hydrate Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion can fix that. We recommend the 3 oz pick, which packs a lot of protection for what its size. It’s made with antioxidants, it’s travel-sized, and a little goes a long way when it’s SPF 70.

The Sports Pick

Image : Banana Boat

For athletes, the Banana Boat Ultra Sport Sunscreen is heavy-duty enough to keep the sun at bay when you’re busy chasing a runner’s high. Don’t worry about sweating buckets; this sunscreen holds up under all sorts of situations, from the pool to the bike track, no matter the weather. Specifically formulated for active outdoor use, this SPF 50+ pick is a must for athletes.

The Maximum SPF Pick

Image : Neutrogena

If you’re after maximum SPF protection, then the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Resistant and Non-Greasy Sunscreen Lotion is the one for you. It’ll stand up if you get wet, it absorbs fast, and it offers unparalleled protection for your skin with its 100+ SPF rating. It’s also non-comedogenic, which means that it’ll work with all skin types and can be used on your face as well as your body.

The Ethically-Conscious Pick

Image : Sun Bum

Want something that respects animals, the reef, and the environment? The Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion is vegan and reef-friendly, and has Vitamin E in it to boot. This particular lotion is oil-free, cruelty, and paraben-free, and it’s perfect for all you beach-goers out there. Sun Bum products are dermatologically approved, so you can slap it on without a care in the world.