Featured Deal: Marc Jacobs Beauty Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick | $16

The best Sephora deals and promo codes for August 2021 are here.

Looking for the best deals on Fenty Beauty, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Kiehl’s, and other cosmetics brands? Sephora has you covered with its online deals, which include massive discounts on those brands and others.

Snag free shipping on all orders by using the promo code: FREESHIP.

Give your skin a little rest and relaxation with the Fenty Skin Start’r Set. This set comes with a travel- size mini makeup remover-cleanser, a toner-serum, and a sunscreen-moisturizer. These products target dark spots, finelines, wrinkles, and dryness. These products are vegan and come in recycable packaging, so you can do right by your skin and help the environment.

Versatile and multi-tasking, the Urban Decay Multitasker Face & Body Brush was inspired by the artist Prince’s personal collection and beauty tools. This tool can be used to blend anything, including blush, foundation, bronzer, highlighter, and setting powder. And as a bonus, it’s vegan and cruelty-free.

Get the most kissable lips with the Huda Beauty Contour & Strobe Liquid Lip Set. This set comes with the colors heartbreaker and shameless to give the brand’s signature lip look. Huda herself is a big fan of these sets since their super wearable and accessible to the contour novice. Note that it is cruelty- free, and the color’s appearance may vary based on skin tone.

Looking for a great waterproof, liquid-gel eyeliner at a discounted price? Available in four colors, this product is available in a high shine and metallic finish, based on your preference. As a bonus, this eyeliner is free of sulfates and parabens, along with other harmful ingredients like formaldehyde.

Some people don’t realize that CBD oil isn’t just for oral consumption. Some products are formulated to work as body oil, which can be an even faster way for your body to ingest CBD. The Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Oil 100mg is designed with a rollerball applicator to target pressure points. This oil is formulated with a five oil blend, including avocado, jojoba, hemp, soybean, and safflower oils. All five will keep your skin looking softer and younger for a longer period of time.

Love the look of eyeshadow, but hate having to deal with the fallout? Me too. Well, the good news is that there’s nothing like a liquid eyeshadow to solve this problem. Formulated with a beautiful metallic finish, this product delivers high-quality pigments and next-level sparkle while smoothing the appearance of fine lines. As a bonus, it’s super comfortable and long-wear, so you don’t have to worry about reapplying.

Get your glow on for a discounted price with this glow stick from the Sephora Collection. This stick is made with a buildable cream texture to give your skin a dewy finish with a weightless feel. I mean, who doesn’t need a little glitter in their life?

For me, concealer is an essential step in my makeup routine. Marc Jacobs Beauty Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick is super creamy and perfect for those of us who often do our makeup on-the-go. This stick is perfect for delivering natural, even skin tone, hiding dark circles, blemishes, and all your other little imperfections.

Note that you have 16 different options of shades, all at the same 50% off discount.

The Athr Beauty Mini Crystal Eyeshadow Palette comes with four glittery-inspired shades that will create dazzling results on your eyes. Infused with moringa oil, rosehip oil, and crystal-charged pigments, these eyeshadows will nourish and illuminate your skin. These shades can be combined or worn separately, and come with the colors topaz, solar energy, cosmic awareness, and rejuvenation.

Did you know that w earing SPF everyday is one of the best ways to ward off skin damage and signs of aging? The Shiseido Oil-Free Broad Spectrum Face Sunscreen SPF 42 is a great option that works for oily, combination, and normal skin. Its liquid formula is made without oxybenzone and is reef safe, which is a carcinogen and is known to cause allergic skin reactions.

This story was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 03/19/2020 and updated with new information by Juliana Clark on 08/17/2021.