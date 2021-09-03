Featured Deal: Demon’s Souls | $45

The best Sony PlayStation deals for August 2021 are here.

The PS5 has been out in the wild for some months now, but good luck finding one: they’ve been popping in and out of stock at retailers, and they’re likely to remain scarce for months to come. It’s the usual console launch routine, but we wish you well if you’re still on the hunt.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for deals on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games alike, along with accessories, then you’ll find stellar savings below.

Hold on to your Marvel loving butts, folks. Marvel’s Avengers is down to $20 at Best Buy today. Yep, Square Enix’s live service superhero game is mighty cheap at the moment just as its DLC rollout kicks into a delayed full gear. You can now get two different Hawkeyes in the game and Black Panther. The latter is genuinely exciting, so $20 is a good price to pay for curiosity. It’s hard to imagine those prices getting much lower, but I’ll believe anything when it comes to this game at this point.

If you’re looking for the next big PS5 game to get excited about, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is here. With this game having released in June, Psychonauts having released in August, and the Crash Bandicoot and Spyro remasters of the last few years, 3D platformers of the early-mid 2000s are back in full swing, baby. If you’re looking to save some money on it, considering that next-gen games are $70, you can pick it up from Amazon and save a little cash for just $60. Maybe we’ll reach a point again where PS5 games will just launch at $60, but for now, $60 is a discount.

Insomniac’s Spider-Man spinoff is even better than the original game, starring young Miles Morales as an inexperienced web-slinger learning the ropes while his new superhero antics intersect with his personal life. It’s marked down to just $30 right now on PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 for the standard edition, or you can snag the Ultimate Launch Edition for $50 with a remastered version of the first Spider-Man game included.

Watchdogs Legion is Ubisoft’s experiment in letting you play as anyone. Literally every NPC can be recruited into your faction and then taken control of as the main player. From spies to old ladies to just some guy. And Ubisoft is taking it even further by letting you be some guy who saves $30 to $40 when buying a video game. PlayStation 4 version available for $20, PlayStation 5 version available for $30.



The Mass Effect trilogy is an expansive sci-fi fantasy series that will take you over 100 hours and that’s just your first playthrough. Now is your chance to meet Garrus, Mordin, Tali, Liara, and every other squadmate the internet hasn’t shut up about. Though in all honestly I get it. After playing, I can confirm that the squadmates are easily the best part of the series which is why I can confirm Mass Effect 2 is the best of the three. Fight me.



Resident Evil Village continues the first-person survival horror approach established in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, delivering a hunting new experience set in the larger titular environment. And it’s enhanced on PS5, too, if you have the latest hardware. Grab it for $50 on PS5 or $40 on PS4 right now.



Persona 5 is one of the most acclaimed role-playing games of this generation, and the enhanced Persona 5 Royal expands the experience for existing fans—and provides the most complete package for new players.



Like the base game, Persona 5 Royal follows a Japanese high school student throughout an academic year, as he and others manifest special powers and transform into the Phantom Thieves of Hearts—but this edition has new characters, locations, story elements, and more. Save $16 at Amazon.

Persona 5 Strikers keeps the style and spirit of the brilliant Persona 5 and marries it to a combat system inspired by the long-running Dynasty Warriors series. While these kinds of hybrids haven’t always produced brilliant results in the past, Strikers nabbed strong reviews for keeping so much of the Persona 5 allure intact. Save $26 at Amazon right now.



Dark Souls really ignited the whole “Soulsborne” genre of tough-as-nails battlers that now includes the likes of Bloodborne and Sekiro, but From Software’s earlier Demon’s Souls really set the template for the now-beloved genre. Luckily, if you missed it on PS3, it was fully upgraded and overhauled for the PlayStation 5 launch, with dazzling graphics and rave reviews in tow. Save $25 at Walmart or Amazon.



Ubisoft’s latest historical action romp explores the Viking invasion of England with a dash of Norse mythology in the mix, and the result is another gorgeous, compelling adventure with exciting combat and loads to keep you busy. Right now, Amazon has one of last fall’s biggest hits on sale for $25 on PlayStation 5.



In a bargain that we’re dubbing the “always online” deal, right now you can snag a full year of PlayStation Plus along with lifetime access to KeepSolid’s VPN Unlimited service for just $50. That’s less than the list price for a single year of PlayStation Plus, while the KeepSolid service is valued at $199 on its own. VPN service routes your internet connection through an external server for increased privacy and security, so it’s ideal for your computer and even your mobile phone.



It’s pretty easy to fill up your PlayStation 4’s hard drive with games, especially bigger AAA fare, but you can boost your storage tally at a discount right now. Amazon has the WD Black 4TB P10 Game Drive for $18 off right now. This external hard drive plugs right into your console with a USB cable and lets you download and store potentially dozens more games for easy access.