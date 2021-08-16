Top Product: Pilot Precise V5 RT Deco Collection | $9 | Amazon

While many of us grab our smartphone to jot down a quick note, I’m one of the Luddites out there who still prefer putting pen to paper. Beyond making a work-related to-do list, handwriting notes can be such a meditative task.

Though any old pen can get the job done, there’s no denying that some writing utensils are better than others. Not to mention, we all have unique preferences and concerns, regardless of what we are shopping for. At Kinja Deals, we have compiled a list of some of our favorites, from affordable everyday ballpoint pens to fancier fountain pens to help steer you in the right direction.



With a comfortable design, the VITOLER Retractable Erasable Gel Pens are erasable and retractable. They write like gel pens but read like pencils. Note that it’s recommended to wait until the ink has fully dried before erasing. These pens are guaranteed to keep your papers and books looking neat.

These inks are high-quality, non-toxic, acid-free, and non-bleeding. Take notes for homework, editing, or tackling work in the office.



No, fountain pens haven’t gone out of style. They’ve evolved and are perfect for those of us who write with a lighter touch.



With its new, modern design, the Pilot Varsity disposable fountain pen comes in a 6-pack with 3 black and 3 blue pens. The advanced liquid ink system and unique real fountain pen nib are great for smooth writing that won’t stain your hands or countertops. The best part is that its transparent design allows you to see how much ink is left before the pen runs out. This feature is great for budgeting how much time you have left before you need to replenish your pen supply.

The Zebra 701 metal pen is one of the top pens with the option for refillable ink . This tool is designed with a knurled metal grip to create stability and comfort in the user’s overall writing experience. No more straining your hand as you write notes or sign documents!

Beyond its functionality, this pen features a sleek design, so you can make a personal style statement every time you pull it out of your bag.

Plus, this pen is refillable, so you can save money and eliminate the overall waste in your life.

There’s a reason why Muji’s pens are a cult phenomenon in the office. This gel ballpoint pen is not aesthetically pleasing in its design but writes simply and clearly. At 0.38 mm, the extra-fine point is able to write smoothly without skipping or bleeding. Plus, it dries ultra quickly to prevent smearing. Note that this ink is not only non-toxic but acid-free.

From the office to the classroom, t his writing utensil is perfect for sketching, journaling, note-taking, and beyond!

Who doesn’t love a good ballpoint pen? The Paper Mate Profile Retractable Ballpoint Pens are a great staple for your office and school supplies. They come with a soft grip for ease while writing and a retractable tip to prevent any ink stains in your bag. Plus, if you love a medium point, this pen’s thickness is 1.0 mm, so all you pen pressers need not to worry!

Amazon Basics Retractable Gel Ink Pens 12-Pack are great pens for general-purpose, everyday writing. With a fine-point tip of 0.7 mm in thickness, this pen has a retractable design for a simple one-click operation. It also has a contoured rubber grip for comfort and control. Plus, the ink is quick-drying for smooth, smear-proof results.

This story was published by Jordan McMahon on 09/14/2020 and updated with new information by Juliana Clark on 08/16/2021.

