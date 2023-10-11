Best October Prime Day Kitchen Deals: Up to 70% Off Ends Tonight

Step up your culinary game with these jaw-dropping discounts just for Prime Big Deal Days! Pamper yourself with stellar blenders that whip up smoothies in a blink, or grow your own herbs at home with our comprehensive indoor gardening kits. Unleash your inner barista with top-of-the-line espresso machines or opt for the simplicity of single-serve coffee makers. From stand mixers that make kneading dough a breeze to air fryers that crisp up your favorite snacks without the guilt, we’ve scoured the market to bring the absolute best for your kitchen needs. All these remarkable products can transform your kitchen experience, making it more enjoyable and efficient. But these deals end tonight, so don’t wait to add to cart.

Blue Diamond 11-Piece Cookware Set 50% off for Prime Big Deal Days

Whether you’re living on your own for the first time — or just need an upgrade to your old pots and pans — Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days has a great deal on cookware for you. This 11-piece set from Blue Diamond is 50% off, bringing the price from $199 to $99. Each stainless-steel piece has three layers and a PFAS-free ceramic interior that is designed to be extra-tough (that means safe for metal utensils, and just generally better than your typical nonstick surfaces). The set is also safe for the dishwasher, oven,, and broiler up to 600°F (!).

Prime Day Deal: This Professional-grade Vitamix Blender Is 45% Off

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade | $300 | 45% Off | Amazon



70% Off: Grow Your Own Herbs Indoors With the AeroGarden

Our cottagecore fantasy has to start small. Perhaps you live in an apartment instead of a spacious, desolate farm in magical New England (New England but with unicorns). That fantasy (which, of course, includes fresh herbs) doesn’t have to screech to a halt when you enter your 200 sq ft space, because the AeroGarden Harvest is on sale at Amazon for 70% off — just $50 instead of the usual $165.

The K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker is Down to $60 From $100 for Prime Day

Today is a great day for coffee lovers on Amazon. The Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, which is admired for its compact size and quality brew, is available for $60, down from $100 after a discount of 40%. Coffee enthusiasts, those living in small spaces, or simply fans of the Keurig brand should not miss out on this wonderful offer.

Top Prime Day Deal: Take 32% Off the Essential KitchenAid Stand Mixer And Get Baking

This stunner is the KitchenAid Stand Mixer, and it’s an absurdly good piece of kitchen tech that’ll help you make cakes faster and better than ever, and with 32% off. . The 3.5 qt variety is only $260, and goodness, will it stun the baby pastry chef in your life.

Prime Day Price Drop: The Bestselling Breville Barista Express is 25% Off

Want to save some money? Make your daily coffee drinks at home. But don’t just buy any old machine. Grab Breville’s Barista Express, which can grind coffee, foams milk, and make delicious espressos, no matter what kind you’ve got a taste for day in and day out. The digital temperature control makes sure you’re getting the exact temperature for perfect espresso. No wonder this is an Amazon bestseller - down from $750 to $560 for Prime Day only - ending in less than 24 hours.



The Bestselling Ninja Air Fryer is 31% off Right Now for Prime Day

Are you on the lookout for a gadget that revolutionizes your kitchen experience? Then look no further. Amazon provides a fantastic offer on the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer that offers you the daily dose of healthy, fast, and convenient cooking. This innovative air fryer cranks up 4 IN 1 Versatility - offering Air Fry, Roast, Reheat, and Dehydrate programs, streamlining your meal preparations like never before.

Raise Your Kitchen Game With 22% off This GreenPan 15 Piece Cookware Set for Prime Big Deal Days

When we recommend products here at The Inventory, we always comb the reviews to see what buyers really think. And it can be rare to find consensus, even with great products ... Which is why we’re excited to highlight this deal. GreenPan is slashing the price of its 15-piece cookware set by 22% ($329 to $259), so you can get a great deal and raise your cooking game at the same time. And the set is rated 4.5-out-of-5 stars, with absolutely *glowing* reviews from people who did a ton of research before they bought it.

For Prime Day, here’s a Ninja Mega Kitchen System for 40% Off

Ninja Mega Kitchen System | $120 | Amazon



This Pasta Strainer Snaps Right Onto the Pot and is 63% Off for Prime Day

How is it that you go about straining pasta? If you’re putting a colander in the sink and dumping your pasta into it, know there is a better way. This flexible silicone design easily snaps right onto any pot, pan, or bowl you’ve got. Taking up only a fraction of the space of a traditional strainer, the Snap N Strain pot strainer is the perfect kitchen accessory. This makes it easier to hold onto pasta water for recipes that call for that and the pasta all remains in its original pot, saving you on the amount of cleanup you’ll have to do after cooking.

