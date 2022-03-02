Top Pick: Anzzi Hal Non-Electric Soft Close Bidet Seat | $70 | Home Depot

Look, we love a good bidet here at The Inventory. It started off as a bit of a meme, with only some staff members fighting the good fight on their behalf, but if you stick around long enough, you end up in a weird little cult where everyone’s talking about the best bidets.

While it may seem like a strange way to do things, a bidet is an excellent way to clean yourself that’s easier on the environment than toilet paper, and it’s especially useful if you struggle with some movements or if you’re unwell. While getting a full electric bidet might seem like a stretch too far, you can get some of the best non-electric bidets for less than you’d think.

To help you also join this lovely little cult, we’ve decided to bring together some of the best non-electric bidets into one handy article. Better yet, it’s the article you’re already reading, so you don’t even need to click on anything. Truly, this is a blessed time.

Why get an electric bidet for several hundred dollars when you can get a non-electric one for under $100? A great option is this Anzzi Hal Non-Electric Soft Close Bidet Seat, which instantly upgrades your existing toilet into a functional bidet. Its dual nozzles make it easy to target the stream of water to provide super effective cleaning without wasting toilet paper. You control the strength and direction, making this product super easy to use. Plus, it has a soft closing lid, so you won’t wake up anyone else in the house when you run to the bathroom at night.

Getting the aim right on a bidet can be a little difficult, which is why this manual bidet seat from Kohler is so useful. It features a handle that lets you position the bidet nozzle where you need it. You can also adjust the pressure of the water with it. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with warm water options, but it might be worth the trade-off for adjustability depending on your situation.



If you like the seat you have on your toilet, you might just want an attachment. These are simple to install and work with the seat you already have. The Luxe Bidet Neo 320 features a dial that controls both temperature and pressure, as well as an option to switch to a front-to-back spray. It’s one of the more feature-packed bidets that doesn’t break into the triple-digit price tags.



The Veken Ultra-Slim Bidet, Non-Electric Dual Nozzle offers a refreshing and gentle cleanse for both men and women. The result is a more hygienic cleaning experience than toilet paper.

This product is made with a brass water inlet, which is longer lasting and more compatible with stainless steel flexible hoses. As a result, you have a much lower chance of developing leaks.

This attachment is only a quarter-inch thick, so it’s super thin and durable. Note that the unique design offers support while maintaining the toilet seat level to fit most standard toilets.

Plus, the chrome-plated control dial allows for adjustable water pressure and spray, ideal for those with mobility restrictions.

This story was originally published by Eric Ravenscraft on 02/16/2021 and updated with new information by Jason Coles on 03/02/2022.