Photo : Sven Mieke on Unsplash

Top Pick: Xterra Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill

Spring is basically here, but that still won’t stop you from working out indoors, at least for a little white. And well, I don’t know if people know this, but some of us don’t have a huge space to get our hearts pumping. Space is a commodity, especially with city living, which means exercise machines have to be as flexible as our schedules. I’ve rounded up the best treadmills that are compact and won’t be an eyesore to the rest of your decor. Let’s get into it!

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

With speeds up to 10pmh and an added incline motor, you can run fast and as high as you want. But what’s cool about this pick is you’ll get Bluetooth speakers and a fan for when things get a little sweaty. Heavier folk can get on this baby, as the maximum weight is about 300lbs. And like the rest of the picks, anyone can fold this up and out of the way if your live space is low on... space! I think this is an all-around option that is perfect for immediate fitness needs. Oh, and it’s also on sale, bringing the price down to $650 from its original $1000, so you can save a couple of bucks.

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

At 108 pounds, the Xterra Fitness TR150 is pretty slim but is still able to go up to 10 miles per hour. The unit has 12 preset programs so you can get your workout on, as well as three manual incline settings if you prefer to pretend like you’re running up a mountain for extra accomplishment points. The treadmill itself is made of a plastic base, but is totally foldable, which means it can get out your way once you get the miles in. It does have a capacity of 250 pounds, so if you’re a little bigger, this might not be the pick for you.

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

With 4.4 stars on Amazon and about 5,500 reviews, people are loving this Sunny Health & Fitness treadmill. It only goes up to 9 miles per hour, but it has all the little extras you’d get if you were still going to the gym (digital monitor, phone holder, quick speed buttons, pulse sensors, and a bottle holder). The total weight is about 103 pounds, but it’s totally foldable and has a shock absorption deck, so you can really go hard, as well as an adjustable incline. This baby also has wheels for easy transportation around your apartment. It’s also cheaper than Xterra, coming in at $386, rather than over $500. A great budget option with most of the bells and whistles you’d expect for a higher-end piece of exercise machinery.

Photo : Amazon

This option is sleek and modern, but you’ll be paying for it. At around $1,700, the Echelon Stride is the most expensive pick. You’ll be able to go up to 12 miles per hour and it’s Bluetooth compatible, so you can pair your phone to track your miles and play music at the same time. Of course, all the bells and whistles are included, like two cup holders, a LED screen to track progress, easy pulse trackers, an incline of ten percent, a safety pull cord, and speed buttons on the sides for simple access. But the best part is its auto-fold technology that basically does all the work for you. It’s even got wheels so that you can transport it over to the corner when you’re done.

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

The Bowflex Treadmill 10 is one of the bulkier options, but because of its sheer popularity, it at least deserves a nod. It is foldable like the others but offers a 10" interactive console and HD touch screen for easy navigation. It also offers a higher motorized incline of 15% and can go up to 12 miles per hour. Not only that, but it is Bluetooth enabled for smart devices and heart monitors, so you’ll know your progress and it can be automatically uploaded to your health app. This option would be amazing for folks who already know what they want and need from a piece of fitness equipment, and will likely last you decades if my dad’s dusty Bowflex machine in his basement from 2006 has anything to say.

Photo : Ignacia Fulcher

I recently wrote up a hands-on review of the Treadly 2 and, all in all, had a great great time. Here’s an excerpt of my experience:

Weighing about 77 pounds and measuring 3.5" wide, this makes it ideal for smaller spaces as you can slide it underneath a couch or lay it against an open wall. I will say the treadmill itself is more cumbersome than the site claims, but only by a little. I guess that’s to be expected of a body made from reinforced aluminum. The top speed on the Treadly is about 5 miles per hour, so it is fast enough for a brisk jog and a feeling of accomplishment. On the bottom, near the treadmill belt, you’ll also see a screen with the distance, time, and current speed. You can toggle the speed easily with buttons on the balance bar, and there’s a fairly obvious “STOP” button just in case you have to, well, stop.

The way I would describe the Treadly 2, besides extremely thin and durable, is just enough. It is just fast enough to work out with, just small enough to slide underneath a couch or lean against a wall, and just loud enough to get you pumped. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with this, but depending on your typical workout cadence and intensity, it might not be up to snuff. While Treadly users won’t be running on an incline anytime soon, folks with busy schedules will benefit from the extra mileage.

