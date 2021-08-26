Featured Deal: Labor Day Sale



With Labor Day upon us, JACHS NY is bringing you one of the best sales year-round. For the annual Labor Day Sale, prices are being slashed on over 270 styles for up to 85% off sitewide! You can even get some styles starting at $10. And if the item doesn’t work out, then you can return it for FREE!

Why not snag items that are versatile enough to go from the office to your local bar (when it reopens that is) without missing a beat?

The Grey Striped Linen TriBlend Short Sleeve Henley is made from a super soft, lightweight fabric. It has three buttons, so you have a variety of different ways to wear the garment. Plus, the henley body is such a classic look.

The White Micro Print Stretch Poplin Short Sleeve Shirt is an ultra-flattering one-pocket short sleeve. With a button-down collar and inner chambray trimmings, this shirt is a great look to round out the summer. Note that the fabric stretches for comfort.

Every guy needs a smart blazer. The Micro Brushed Stretch Herringbone Blazer has a double vent back and notch lapels. It also comes with shoulder padding and is half-lined with chambray. Note that it comes with six pockets overall and has functional buttonholes.

JACHS NY is bringing you the Light Wash Stretch Denim from the online exclusive Denim Capsule Collection. It’s a stretch slim straight fit with a 13.5-inch leg opening. It even has custom metal hardware! Pair this with a button-down for a super sharp look.

The Tan Stretch Chino Short is a classic cotton twill short cut in a standard fit. This pair is made with stretchable fabric for the shoppers’ comfort and mobility. Note that it is a Bleeker fit and thus has a nine-inch inseam.

An update to the classic Oxford shirt? Hell yeah! JACHS NY’s Red Knit Oxford Polo has fabric that was engineered to create the perfect stretch and make you feel like you’re wearing the world’s most comfortable t-shirt. Note that this popover polo is accented with snaps, rather than buttons, and was cut with a classic fit.

The Navy Straight Fit Stretch Bowie Chino is made with unique sateen finished stretch cotton fabric for the ultimate soft feel. The Bowie Chino also has a straight fit and is mid-rise with a slim, straight leg. Pair it with a polo to for a casual day on the weekend.

The Light Blue Stretch Slub Chambray Shirt has the texture and versatility of denim but in a lighter fabric. Chambray is a plain weave fabric that is woven with colored and white yarn with threads alternating as they’re being woven. This shirt is the causal anecdote the casual button shirt but with added stretch and comfort for the summer.

A short-sleeve button-down shirt is a casual, yet versatile wardrobe essential. The Green Block Print Stretch Short Sleeve Shirt is a classic, super comfortable piece that will be a great asset to you come spring. It’s 98% cotton for breathability and 2% spandex for stretch.

This story was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 03/27/2020 and updated with new information by Juliana Clark on 08/26/2021.