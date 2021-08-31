Featured Deal: HP ProDesk 600 G6 Microtower | HP

HP is having a Labor Day sale which means there are massive savings to be found. Everything from laptops and desktops to printers, monitors, and accessories. If you’re on the hunt for a speedy new PC or a sharper monitor, or have finally come to grips with needing a home printer, there’s no better time to scope out HP’s best deals.

The biggest discount of the Labor Day event is the HP ProDesk 600 G6 Microtower. This tower with a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16 GB of memory, a 512 GB SSD, and Intel UHD Graphics 630 which normally goes for $1673 is down to just $803. That’s over a 50% discount for a computer worth over one-and-a-half grand.

The portable, ultra HP Pavilion 13 Laptop has enough performance to power through your to-do list and still pump up the entertainment. This is your quintessential personal or business laptop and right now it’s $200 off.

Need a new monitor? This isn’t something to game on, but the FHD monitor works great for anyone needing a large display to go with that HP ProDesk. Adjustable viewing angle use of HP Eye Ease will keep your eyes comfortable when having to stare at it all day.

Eyeing a laptop that’s compact and cheap? The HP Chromebook 11a can certainly fit the bill: it’s just $180 right now direct from HP following a $50 discount. It’s a lil’ laptop with an 11.6” HD screen, and while the specs are very lightweight, Chromebooks don’t need a ton of power to handle things like web browsing, YouTube, Google Docs, and more. It’s a bargain.

Here is one of the most affordable Windows laptops that HP offers right now: an entry-level device that might not be a powerhouse, but should be just right for basic everyday usage and media streaming. You’ll get a 14” HD screen here with an AMD processor and GPU, along with 8GB RAM and a solid 128GB SSD for storage. It’s $100 off right now.

This is one of HP’s most affordable laptops, and it’s $50 off right now. The HP Laptop 15Z is a lean little number: modest on power, but with a big screen and solid enough specs to handle everyday browsing, streaming, and such.



The base 15Z has an AMD Athlon Gold processor with AMD Graphics, Windows 10 Home, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD within. The 15.6” screen is low-res at 1366x768 and it doesn’t sound like it’s super bright, but Netflix and YouTube ought to look just fine on here. You can get this one in a trio of colors.

A powerful laptop with a sizable 17” display for under $400? That’s what you’ll get with the HP Laptop 17Z right now. This configuration is $70 off the list price right now, packing an AMD Athlon Gold processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. The 1600x900 screen isn’t the brightest or crispest around, but it’s sizable and should be more than fine for your everyday needs.



Looking for something fancier? HP’s Spectre x360 is a convertible 2-in-1 laptop with a refined design and stellar power within. It features a 13.3” Full HD touchscreen and appears to come with HP’s pen stylus (device photos show it alongside), while an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM keep things humming along smoothly. It has a 256GB SSD and converts into tablet-like and tent-like forms as desired. Save $100 right now.



Got an old desktop PC that’s barely chugging along? Replace it with the svelte new HP Slim Desktop, which packs in modest power in a small footprint, and is the most affordable desktop right now. This particular configuration is $50 off the list price right now and packs an AMD Ryzen 3 chip with 8GB RAM, a 1TB hard drive and 256GB SSD alongside, plus a DVD burner.



HP’s Envy desktop is a modestly-priced option that’ll give you entry-level power for a range of everyday tasks. Right now, the base configuration is $100 off from HP.com, with a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, a speedy 256GB SSD, and loads of handy ports for plugging in peripherals and external memory. You’ll need to provide your own monitor for this one, though.

This HP All-in-One PC bundles both the brains and screen into one package, saving space while delivering a solid home desktop. With an AMD Ryzen 3 chip and 8GB memory, it won’t be a beast for gaming or intense productivity. However, the 23.8” 1080p display and pairing of a 1TB hard drive and 256GB SSD will give you loads of space for media and more. It’s $50 off right now.

Includes 12 months of ink through HP+



The HP OfficeJet Pro 8035e is an all-in-one option that lets you print, scan, copy, and even fax with ease. It can handle up to 20 pages per minute in black and white and 10 pages per minute in color, and while this printer is listed at the list price, it’s being bundled with a full year of free ink through the HP+ service plus an extended two-year warranty. If you sign up for HP+, you’ll get ink cartridges automatically sent your way when you’re running low.



If your printing demands are pretty heavy, then a laser printer might be more your speed. The HP Neverstop printer can spit out 21 pages per minute in black and white, and it comes with a toner cartridge that’ll last for up to 5,000 pages. Save $50 off the list price right now.



Looking for an incredible screen for high-end PC gaming? The HP Omen X 27 240Hz gaming monitor checks all of the essential boxes, delivering QHD resolution, the super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync 2 support for low-latency play. Save $145 off the list price.