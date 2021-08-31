Featured Deal: Bestway SaluSpa Miami Inflatable Hot Tub | $600 | Amazon



I was dating my now wife for just six months when we took our first vacation, a long road trip from our home in Brooklyn to the Adirondack mountains. We rented a cabin in the woods, on the edge of a creak—the start of many such adventures. It was during our next vacation that we fell in love with outdoor hot tubs. Sitting in the hot water as snowflakes fell from the sky at dusk, the hot tub made us feel at peace. As we grew into our relationship, one thing was clear: When we finally had space, we would buy a hot tub, bringing that little slice of heaven into our own backyard.

Advertisement

A few months ago, that opportunity finally arose, almost 5 years from when we started dating, and we finally bought our dream hot tub. To help others who are also shopping for a hot tub, we decided to compile a few of my research findings below.

The Bestway spa easily fits four adults, but who am I kidding? Hot tubbing is a romantic activity, perfect for a couple. This tub in particular is easy to set up, and everything you need to do so is included in the box. Connect the pump and, like magic, it inflates.



The hot tub has 120 jets, all working together at the bottom of the tub to form a bubbling hot spring-like experience. Giving it a sit is undoubtedly one of the most relaxing ways you can unwind, especially during the pandemic.

Because the Bestway SaluSpa is inflatable, durable construction is crucial for long-term enjoyment. Luckily, Bestway uses a durable, puncture-resistant “tri-tech” material designed to thwart damage and retain its shape even after repeated inflation and deflation.

While there are required temperatures for set up, once it’s set up, this hot tub can be used in temperatures as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit. The Bestway SaluSpa Miami inflatable hot tub was created using the company’s patented Freeze Shield technology, which automatically heats the spa, preventing components from freezing, meaning it’s enjoyable year-round.

My wife and I have relished our time with this spa immensely, and it’s easily become a favorite cold-weather activity. Maybe it will become yours too.

Advertisement

The Bestway SaluSpa Inflatable Cancun AirJet Spa is a portable and inflatable hot tub that is designed to give maximum comfort after a long day. It’s made from DuraPlus, which is a puncture-resistant material, with a reinforced cover to ensure its long-lasting d urability. The spa also comes with a freeze shield automatic heating function to prevent the inner components from freezing during colder temperatures. It also has an A irJ et system with 120 jets to create a soothing and relaxing environment.

Advertisement

This product also comes with a built-in flow control valve and a multi-function pump for inflating, heating, and filtrating.

Advertisement

One of the top hot tub retailers in Northern California, the Hot Tub Store is one of the best places to buy your next hot tub.

Their website offers a buyer’s guide, as well as a short quiz, to help you find the best product for your household. The Hot Tub Store offers a showroom test soak, so you can try out different models before committing to a purchase. Plus, once you make your purchase, the Hot Tub Store will come to your home to provide cleanings, water balancing, repairs, maintenance services, and even replacements.

Beyond their work, this store also has shown a great deal of corporate responsibility. During the pandemic, they’ve donated to food banks in every county that they have showrooms.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Chaya M. Milchtein on 01/15/2021 and updated with new information by Juliana Clark on 08/31/2021.