Image : Luisa Brimble

Top Pick: Cuisinart DFP-14BCWNY | $299 | Amazon

A food processor was one of the kitchen appliances that I just couldn’t bring myself to buy for years. It just seemed like such a waste! You could just use a grater right? Wrong. Getting the best food processor opened a world of new opportunities. Now I can easily make sauces, grate potatoes, conjure up dips, and even chop vegetables. Don’t take my word for it! The experts in this article all rely on their food processors to make magic in their kitchens.

Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

“I own and use the Hamilton Beach 10-Cup Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper with Bowl Scraper. This is my favorite because it was powerful enough to process anything I put inside! It also saves me a lot of time on pureeing and chopping. Unlike most processors, you don’t need to start and stop it to stir. It has a built-in scraper that lets you keep it running, reaching my desired texture faster. The blades and slicers also make it suitable for a large range of foods! From herbs to nuts, garlic, and even black pepper. This processor is also easy to clean - a bonus that everyone is sure to love!” - Mike Allen, The Healthy Treehouse

Advertisement

Graphic : Gabe Carey

“This unit is top-notch. It does its job beautifully without damaging the food in the process. While it has an expensive, sleek design, its effectivity is really recommendable. I had a perfectly shredded cheese, smoothly sliced fruits, and well-chopped vegetables using Cuisinart, and everything is done without any fuss. The motor is powerful and it is also easier to clean than other brands. Bottom line is that Cuisinart is elegant, and is a perfect machine to aid a cook.” - Sandra Matthews, The Product Analyst



Graphic : Cuisinart

“For the home chef who only needs to chop small amounts of ingredients, I recommend the Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor. It’s smaller than bulky larger models and can hold 3 cups of food. Perfect for making sauces or dicing onions for a meal. It’s a budget choice for small kitchens or college students to use in their dorms. My favorite things to make are chimichurri sauce and hummus.” - Stephanie Mantilla, Plant Prosperous

Advertisement

Best Large Food Processor: Breville BFP800XL

Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

“My favorite food processor is the Breville Sous Chef. It’s amazing! It has so many different blades and it is sturdy and easy to clean. It was an investment but I’ve had it already for 4 years and I hope to use it for many more years. I make everything from pizza dough to energy balls to slicing sweet potatoes for sweet potato chips in it.” - Carrie Forrest, Clean Eating Kitchen