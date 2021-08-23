Top Pick: Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 | $50 | Amazon



When I asked dentists about the best electric toothbrushes, it seemed like one name kept being mentioned: Philips Sonicare.

Since other shoppers may have their own brand loyalties, we decided to do our research and compile a list of the best electronic toothbrushes based on their own unique benefits. So, be sure to read all the way through before deciding which one is best for you.

First off, let’s start with the pick most favored by dentists, the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Plaque Control sonic toothbrush.



Dr. Henry Hackney is a practicing dentist and the Director of Content at Authority Dental. He tells me that he personally used AND recommends sonic toothbrushes.

“Ultrasonic vibrations that they send out, make them more effective in cleaning for two reasons,” Dr. Hackney explains. “First, enable more strokes during a 2-minute brushing session therefore better efficiency. Second, it creates a type of cleaning called fluid dynamic.”

Dr. Hackney knows that there are lots of toothbrushes available, but his pick is the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100. In his opinion, “it’s one of the best sonic toothbrushes.”

The AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush packs a real punch as it is designed with the latest technology in dental hygiene. This toothbrush’s motor producer produces 40,000 vibrations per minute and has ultra-fast wireless charging capabilities. It even has 4 modes of operation and smart vibration timers. Plus, it’s ultra-slim, lightweight, and waterproof.

The Black Series even has the prestigious ADA seal of approval, meaning it is effective and reducing plaque and preventing gingivitis. This toothbrush comes with eight brush heads, each lasting 4 months with a total lifespan of over 2.5 years. It even comes with the cutest travel case!

If you’re on an extra tight budget without room to spare for both an electric toothbrush AND a water flosser, then cash in on a combo option! The YaFex for Home & Travel is a smart, double-action electric floss system, so you can clean your teeth easily and effectively.

The toothbrush has 30,000 micro-brushes per minute, effectively cleaning plaque on the teeth surface. The water flosser also delivers the user 1400 water pulses per minute. It’s great for braces, implants, and other dental work. Plus, this tool has three work modes and two times to meet all of your oral care needs.



Additionally, it comes with a detachable 600 mL water tank, providing 90 seconds of water capacity without refilling required. Note that the tank is replaceable.

The Oral-B Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush provides superior 3D cleaning. This product provides oscillating and pulsating motions to break down plaque and remove up to 300 percent more plaque along the gum line than a regular toothbrush.

The pressure sensor will stop pulsation if you brush too hard. Plus, the handle has a timer to ensure that you brush for the dentist-recommended 2 minutes.

Note that this tool has one mode, i.e. Daily Clean, and is compatible with numerous Oral-B brush heads to fit every oral care need. However, it doesn’t fit iO brush heads.

It’s important to get your kids on board with taking care of their oral health, sooner rather than later. And, why not make the process fun, as a motivator? Battery-powered toothbrushes are a great way to cut costs, without sacrificing the quality of their oral hygiene.

The Oral-B Kids Battery Power Electric Toothbrush features a rotating powerhead and raised center-row bristles to clean softly and gently. This kid’s toothbrush is best for children ages three and over.

Plus, it features super cue artwork and characters from the Disney Frozen franchise. This toothbrush can even be paired with the Disney MagicTimer App to help encourage kids to brush longer.

These Aren’t For Everyone

While these toothbrushes are good for most people, there are always exceptions. “For patients that have excessive gum recession from years of hard brushing, there are some toothbrushes on the market that vibrate when you apply too much pressure,” Dr. Williams shares one example. “So for those patients, I recommend them spending a little bit more on those toothbrushes with that feature to prevent them from the larger dental bills of having to do gum surgery or having to do fillings to cover up their recession.”



This story was originally published by Chaya M. Milchtein on 03/12/2021 and updated with new information by Juliana Clark on 08/23/2021.

