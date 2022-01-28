As a snowy Nor’easter is due to hit this weekend, now is a good time to remind ourselves how important it is to cover our extremities in frigid temperatures. Nothing is worse than a powerful chilling wind on your face and ears. While earmuffs come down to preference, covering your sounds holes is important to stave off bitter chills and even frostbite. Here a few options to keep you safe and, well, sound.

Comfort, warmth, style, and price: that’s what makes Surblue’s Unisex Warm Knit Earmuffs the “Best in Show.” The fact that these cater to a variety of head sizes was mentioned by several happy customers. The plushness of the inner material made from high-quality faux fur is like resting your ears between toasty clouds. The very fancy outer material is made from knitted cashmere. I’m a big fan of how classic that knitted material looks, and you’ve got 12 colors to pick from, so there’s bound to be something to match with your coat. Many reviewers also said they could wear these for long periods without discomfort or their hair getting tussled. If those aren’t wins, I don’t know what is.

Columbia definitely knows what it’s doing when it comes to outdoor gear. Safety and function are well throughout in each of its products. The Thermarator Headring is a top recommendation from several runners and those who prefer to keep the training sessions outdoors. Each headband is made from 100% polyester Omni-Heat fleece to keep your delicate ears as warm as possible. But just because the fleece is thick doesn’t mean it isn’t breathable or sweat-wicking while you’re working out. Thermal reflecting technology helps keep the right warmth in but ensures you won’t overheat. Reflective tech on the outside helps keep you safe no matter where you choose to roam.

Topoint Bluetooth Earmuffs are definitely the best option for those more money-conscious. These connect quickly and easily via Bluetooth tech and last about ten hours off one charge. Designed with imitation-rabbit-hair material, frozen ears will never happen, but lots of podcasts and audiobooks will. Topoint’s Earmuffs will keep you warm and motivated on a long bitter stroll. This is the winter accessory you need if you can’t live without being auditorially connected. Several reviewers mentioned how secure they are, so take these on the slopes, hikes, and dog walks. The only downside is that black is the only color available.

Degrees by 180s Winter Ear Warmers are excellent and comfy in all winter conditions. Snow, wind, icy rain, and freezing temperatures don’t matter to these cozy wonders. It’s also been mentioned that those with larger noggins found these fit without feeling like they were clamped in. Made from a polyester and spandex blend means there is give and reliability to stay put even if you have an average-sized cranium. The 180s collapse easily to fit in a bag or pocket and have nine colors options.

If you’re not a headband person, don’t worry, we got you. The Ear Mitts Bandless Ear Muffs are a top-rated best-seller for a reason. If you’re worried about messing up a perfect hair day, grab a set of these in one of the 12 patterns/colors. The other selling point is they don’t take up much space and are easy to stash in your coat pocket. No more headaches, all while keeping those ears toasty. They also work great without having to sacrifice your earbuds. Keep the music going on a chilly night walk or morning commute. Each is constructed with three layers of soft thermal fleece and polypropylene that perfectly fits all ear sizes. These aren’t bulky, so if you need extra winter protection, they’ll work under a knit hat too.

Are these ridiculous? Yes. But are they also super adorable? Double yes. If you’re looking for something comfy, a little lavish, and reminds you of a labradoodle, this is it. Ugg makes great items for winter and even its Shearling Wireless Earmuffs top a ton of tech lists. But the Sherpa Earmuffs are all about style. These are an excellent addition to any winter ensemble. Although soft, they are no less thick, offering an extra layer of coziness and warmth. You’ll turn heads with these, and for good reason.