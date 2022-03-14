Top Product: Dogline Unimax Multi-Purpose Harness | $44 | Amazon



Whether you’re the kind of person who always finds themselves dog-sitting, or you just own a lot of dogs, it’s important to have the best dog harness for the job at all times. Different dogs have different needs , and it’s not just size or strength that matter either, but even just the energy levels of the animal is an important thing to keep in mind. Making sure you’ve got the best dog harness for the dog in front of you, or behind you, or nipping at your feet, is an essential part of looking after them. So, we’re going to make sure you’ve always got what you need with this list of the best dog harnesses.

If you’re looking for the best of the best dog harnesses, and we mean the cream of the crop, the top dog, if you will, then you should look no further than Dogline’s Unimax Multi-Purpose Harness. The reason this is the best dog harness is simple, it’s designed to be used with dogs who have to work. That means it’s made to be more comfortable thanks to more breathable and durable materials, and even has a removable chest plate to allow you to up the comfort of your pooch as needed too. Plus, it’s got some reflective materials around the chest area to make them easier to spot in lower light. As with most harnesses, it’s worth measuring your dog to make sure they’ll fit the harness, but it is meant to fit all dogs, so it’ll often be more about the adjustments you can make to ensure it fits them well.

I live with an 80-pound pitbull mix, and this harness had saved me a time or two when I had to walk him. 2 Hounds Design is another highly rated company and a customer favorite at Amazon and Chewy. There is some science behind this option for big boys (and girls). It’s actually based around a patented design to discourage “opposition reflex.” What’s that? Well, it’s a dog’s reflex to pull against pressure caused by a harness. The No-Pull Nylon Dog Harness has an action loop between the shoulders. This helps your pooch walk straight without struggle. There’s also a structural ring on the chest for more control if you need to lead away from a rogue ball or bird quickly. It’s got four points of adjustability, and the lining is Swiss velvet, so even chonky pups are comfy. Pick from 19 vibrant hues.

I get to walk an itty bitty Maltipoo from time to time and was incredibly impressed with the fit and function of this Soft Vest Dog Harness. I’ve been a fan of a lot of Frisco’s products, so it makes sense this one is highly recommended too. Each vest is made of breathable mesh, so even the smollest smol won’t overheat on a marathon strut. The two D-rings will keep the leash secure while you guide your fur baby with ease. As with most of these, there are four reflective bands on the chest and sides. Being a step-in harness means it’s easy you get on, and the fast-release buckle means it’s easy to get off. There aren’t a lot of color options but the ones they do have pop.

Best Dog Harness For Active Dogs: Kurgo Adventure Harness

Are you a hiker, camper, all-around outdoorsy type and don’t want to leave Fido at home? Kurgo’s Adventure Harness has an almost 5-paw rating on Amazon and is just what you need. Structured for movement in any activity like long-haul jogs up mountains or twisty trails. Kurgo designed this with four adjustment points making it basically custom-fitted to each dog. The back handle helps you navigate your pooch through water, while the steel nesting buckle is great for rock climbers. Not ideal for super small does but will fit up to extra large floofs.

Best Dog Harness for Dogs Who Pull: PetSafe Easy Walk Dog Harness

Need a little more control for a fussy dog? PetSafe Easy Walk Dog Harness will change your life. Make it down the block incident-free and without the worry of your pupper lunging. This harness attaches the leash at the chest, giving you more control and ease to guide them away from trouble or distractions. The quick-snap buckles at the belly and shoulders make it simple to get on for even the wiliest of doggos. This is a great harness to train with, and there’s no chance of hurting their throat while doing so.

This story was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 08/03/2021 and was updated with new information by Jason Coles on 03/14/2022.