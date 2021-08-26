Featured Deal: Back-to-School Sale | Dell

The best Dell and Alienware deals for August 2021 are here.

We might be in the heart of summer right now, but school is right around the corner for many kids of all ages. If your current laptop or desktop was barely chugging along at the end of the last school year, then this might be a prime time to upgrade for something sleeker and more powerful for next year.

Luckily, Dell is offering some sizzling bargains in its current Back-to-School sale, which includes bonus savings on computers and accessories. Scope out some of the best deals below, and be sure to use the promo codes when mentioned to take advantage of the full savings.

Need a new tower to replace an older desktop? Dell’s new Inspiron Desktop is 16% smaller than previous models. This solidly powerful configuration comes with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with 8GB RAM, as well as a swift 256GB SSD. Save an extra $150 off right now and get free shipping.

Get a sleek and beautiful laptop at a modest price with the Dell XPS 13, currently $920. It comes with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB RAM, with a swift 256GB SSD and a 13.3” Full HD display. Save $30 off the standard price.

If you’re eager to get in on the VR wave—especially right now when it’s a perfect escape from the monotony of home quarantine—then here’s a desktop for you.



The Dell XPS Desktop has more than enough power to run VR headsets such as the Oculus Rift or HTC Vive (both sold separately!), thanks to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card on this model, plus it has an Intel Core i7 chip and 16GB RAM. Right now, the desktop tower is $1,300—a savings of $500 off of the list price.



Use the code SAVE12 at checkout

Looking to invest in a seriously powerful portable gaming rig? The New G15 Gaming Laptop is packed with power and also delivers fantastic savings right now. You’ll get a 11th-gen Intel Core i5 chip with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 alongside. Add in 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 300Hz 15.6” 1080p monitor and you’ve got everything you need for high-end gaming. The prices is down to $1,180 but you can save an extra 12% off the list price with the code SAVE12 from Dell.



Get a stunning new view of your gaming worlds with Alienware’s 34” curved monitor. Not only does it have that curvature for a purportedly more immersive experience, but it’s also stacked when it comes to the specs. This 3440x1440 monitor is ultra-crisp and has a 120Hz refresh rate and G-SYNC compatibility, which means your games should run super smooth on it. Get it from $889 right now through Amazon.



Get a beast of a gaming rig with Alienware’s Aurora R12 Desktop, which looks about as awesome as it surely performs. It’s powered by an 11th generation i5 chip with 8GB RAM, along with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU onboard. You’ll save $370 right now from Dell.

Some computer monitors blow you away with their size, crispness, refresh rate, or curvature. Others just get the job done at a reasonable price. The Dell 27 Monitor is decidedly the latter, delivering a solid 27” 1080p picture without any bells and whistles in tow. But at $200 right now, a savings of $110 from the list price, it seems like a decent deal.